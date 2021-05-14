A MAN has been charged with attempted murder after an incident in Chelmsford.

Essex Police wer called to Baddow Road, just after 5.15pm on Wednesday.

Upon arrival they found a woman had sustained serious injuries and required hospital treatment.

Jesse Mayhand, 27, of Hurricane Place, Ipswich, has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Friday. 