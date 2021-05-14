FAST-THINKING police officers were forced to use the stinger to bring a vehicle to a halt following a dramatic car chase.
Pursuit trained officers from Essex Police’s Operational Support Unit were made aware of a suspicious vehicle in Clacton.
When they located the car the driver failed to stop, prompting a speedy chase between the force and the suspect.
Working with local police officers, the unit managed to stop the vehicle by using the stinger and a ‘boxing’ tactic.
As a result, a male driver was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing damage and failing to stop for the police.
While patrolling throughout Clacton on another occasion, the Operational Support Unit also identified a vehicle driving with false number plates.
This vehicle was eventually stopped, and a male found to be a driving while disqualified, without insurance and in possession of cannabis.
He was reported to court for all three offences and his vehicle was seized.