A NEWLY-FORMED policing team has hit the ground running after making two arrests.
Essex Police's Disruptor Team paid a visit to Braintree yesterday.
The new group's role is to provide a problem-solving capability to identify, investigate and disrupt organised criminality.
The officers are also trained to look out for emerging high harm crime and anti-social behaviour offenders.
Yesterday the team arrested one person for having an offensive weapon and another who was wanted on a court warrant.
They also attended other reports involving drugs and provided visible patrols in the area.