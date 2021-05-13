A LORRY driver has been charged with drugs smuggling offences by after hauls of cocaine worth more than £8 million were seized at a port.

Lucas Wesolowski, 28, who lives in Poland, was arrested after an extensive amount of class A drugs were found in the trailer of a heavy goods vehicle.

The large lorry had arrived at the Harwich International Port on a ferry which had travelled from the Hook of Holland on May 12.

After inspecting the vehicle border officers found cocaine in taped packages, which had been placed in sacks on top of washing machines and tumble dryers.

The National Crime Agency subsequently launched an investigation and after being questioned Wesolowski charged him with attempting to import a class A drug.

Following an appearance at Colchester Magistrates yesterday he was remanded in custody until his next appearance, which will be at Ipswich Crown Court on 10 June.

NCA branch commander Lydia Bloomfield said: “This was a large amount of cocaine, which would have been worth about £8.5 million if cut and sold on the streets.

“Losing it will be a big blow for the criminal network likely to be behind this attempted importation – profits which they will not be able to invest in other criminality.

“Working with law enforcement partners like Border Force, we are determined to disrupt the organised crime groups involved in drug supply and protect the public.”