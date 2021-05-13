Six Wetherspoons pubs will remain closed on Monday, and one of them is in Essex.
All hospitality venues will be able to open for inside dining from May 17, after Boris Johnson confirmed the next stage of easing restrictions.
Up until now, pubs, restaurants and cafes have only been able to serve food and drink in an outdoor setting.
Another 300 Wetherspoons will reopen on Monday, but six won't be welcoming customers back just yet.
All six, which are located in airports and conference centres, will stay shut- including one in Stansted Airport.
From Monday, holidays makers will also be able to travel to green list countries.
The other locations staying shut include:
- Stansted
- Doncaster
- Edinburgh
- Glasgow
- Birmingham NEC (x2 pubs)