A VINTAGE fairground is set to delight visitors this weekend in mid Essex.

Carters Steam Fair has put up their tent in Promenade Park in Maldon, with all the traditional funfair rides restored to their former glory.

The fair is open from 11am to 7pm from May 15-16.

A spokesman said: “This is our first trip ‘out on the road’ since the UK first went into national lockdown and this year the fairground experience is a little bit different.

“We have been reviewing how we can bring the enjoyment of the fair to our fans, but in a more covid-secure environment.

“Our new, ticketed fairground experience an all-inclusive option for our customers.

Carters Steam Fair 2021. Picture - Adrian Day

“You select a timeslot, pay one price per rider and are then guided around six iconic rides in sequence by a friendly member of staff.

“This guided experience means that we can help keep a covid-secure environment as we will have a maximum of 16 riders on a ride at any one time.

“For our visitors it means no big queues, no crowds, just well-organised fun.”

Children can be treated to a ‘choose your own adventure’ event based on their height or age suitability.

The Little Kids Adventure costs £12.50 while the Big Kids Adventure costs £15.

Rides include carousels, dodgem cars, miniature railways and more.

For full details, visit carterssteamfair.co.uk.