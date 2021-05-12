A FUNDRAISER has been launched after a paperboy had “the bike of his dreams” stolen from under his nose as he collected his morning round.

CCTV footage captured at 7.30am on Sunday May 2 shows the moment a young man walks towards Dr Tien Newsagents, in Walton Road, Frinton.

The face-covered figure is then caught stealing a blue and orange bike from the front of the shop before leaving the scene alongside a suspicious looking van.

The two-wheeler belonged to a 15-year-old paperboy who has worked for the newsagents for roughly two years.

The store’s owner, Kelly Zhao, 47, previously told the Gazette the hardworking boy’s bike cost him more than £1,000 and he had paid for it after saving up all his wages.

In a bid to replace his beloved cycle, Janine Perry, 34, of Clacton, has since reached out to his family and has now launched a fundraising page.

“I am a mum of four children and my eldest is the same age as this young man,” added Janine, who made contact with the boy’s step mum on social media.

“So, when I read the young man had worked so hard to buy the bike of his dreams only for it to get stolen, it broke my heart.

“To also read he carried on his paper route afterwards spoke volumes about the kind of young man he is, so I just wanted to help in some way.

“I have not yet spoken with the young man, but his step mum has expressed how thankful and grateful she and her family are.”

The fundraising target has been set by Janine at £1,100, which should hopefully be enough money to replace the paperboy’s bike with a similar model.

Janine said: “Honestly, I think the people who did this are a disgrace and are out of order and they should be ashamed of themselves.

“I feel this fundraiser will help the young man know his hard work has not gone unnoticed and that the community stands by him and supports him.

“I do think it is important for people to support the fundraiser, even if they just share it – they can make a big difference.

“This young man needs community support now more than ever.”

To donate visit gofundme.com/f/help-replace-stolen-bike-for-hardworking-young-man