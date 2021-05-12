A COUNCILLOR of a coastal village is refusing to work with a newly-elected official due to “silly” comments she made after her win.

Conservative Jayne Nash claimed West Clacton and Jaywick Sands in the Tendring Council by-election with 500 votes last Friday.

She beat Brad Thompson (Ind) by just over 100 votes, in addition to Andy Wood (Ind), Andy White (Tendring First), James Machin (Lab) and Stuart Morgan (Lib).

Following her victory, Mrs Nash, who runs The Jaywick Sands Revival and the Never Say Die Pub, hit out at the coastal village’s previous and current representatives.

She said: “My work takes me around Jaywick so I have a really big following in Jaywick, so I was confident I could win.

“I’ve struck up a rapport with the people of Jaywick and now if something goes wrong they come up and tell me.

“No councillors have done anything for years in Jaywick, but now people know I will sort things out because if I say I am going to deliver, then I deliver.”

Her remarks have since caused a stir among residents and councillors alike, some of whom have come to the defence of the long serving Labour politician Dan Casey.

He is the Tendring councillor for West Clacton and Jaywick Sands, like Mrs Nash now is, and has been for several years.

Since being made aware of his counterpart’s comments, which he has taken as a personal attack, Mr Casey has now refused to work with Mrs Nash.

He said: “It was a silly statement from someone who knows nothing about what is actually going on in Jaywick.

“I wanted to work with her, and I have worked well with Conservatives before, but I will now find it very difficult to work with her after what she has said.

“The thing is, for the last 12 years, the administration has been Conservative, so she was also condemning her own party because they are responsible for decisions.

“The support I have had since has me feel good because people have jumped to defend me, because I have worked hard in Jaywick.”

The Conservative-led Tendring Council is now comprised of 21 Conservative councillors, seven Independents, six Labour, five Tendring Independent, four Tendring First, two Holland on Sea and Eastcliff Matters, two Liberal Democrats, and one UKIP.