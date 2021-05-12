A PERFORMING arts company run by a mother and daughter duo has celebrated a milestone anniversary and is now preparing for an exciting show.

The Clacton Musical Theatre Society’s Misfits group, which is based in Brunel Road, was founded two years ago by Star Wood, 23, and Sarah Kamara, 44.

The entertainment school uses performance to tackle topics which are important to young people in the area, such as mental health, pride, and equality.

Having weathered the coronavirus storm, the arts group - for budding stage stars in school years 7 to 13 - last week celebrated its second anniversary.

Founder Star said: “We are not just a theatre group, we are a little family.

“We have really missed performing over lockdown and our seconds birthday party was a perfect way to reunite.

“Although we stayed in touch via zoom, there was nothing better than returning to the unit.”

The Misfits are now rehearsing for a special concert which is due to take place in October.

The show will commemorate the 10th anniversary of their parent group, the Clacton Musical Theatre Society.

The Misfits meet every Wednesday from 6.30pm to. 8.30pm.

To find out more visit https://www.facebook.com/cmts1929.