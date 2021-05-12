THREE men have been arrested after someone reportedly attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle.

Essex Police were called to Red Barn Road, in Brightlingsea, at 12.05am today.

Upon arrival the force’s officers carried out enquiries before identifying a vehicle which they believed to be potentially linked to the incident.

Officers then attempted to stop a vehicle in the Woodlands Close area of Clacton at about, 1.20am, but after failing to do so a pursuit was authorised.

The vehicle was eventually brought to a stop before three men were arrested in Jaywick.

A 35-year-old and a 39-year-old were arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police, theft from a vehicle, and going equipped.

A 29 year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police and going equipped, but also on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

All three of the men currently remain in custody.

A spokesman for Essex Police has now said the force is appealing for witnesses or anyone with video footage to contact them.

He said: “We need anyone who saw anything or has any CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage to contact us.”

To contact Essex Police visit essexpolice.uk or call 101 and quote incident number 9 of 12 May.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.