RESIDENTS across north east Essex who might be struggling with their mental health are being encouraged to join a support group.

Time To Talk Mental Health UK is a confidential social media community for adults who may be experiencing mental health difficulties.

The highly interactive and fully moderated group, which has more than 2,000 members, provides a safe space for people to talk in confidence.

The non-profit organisation also holds events and regular clubs at which those in need of support can meet-up with others going through similar struggles.

Earlier this month the Gazette revealed around one in nine adults in Tendring are depressed, according to NHS analysis.

Data from the Office of National Statistics also shows there were 44 suicides in Colchester last year and 27 in Tendring.

Charlie King, volunteer moderator and social media administrator for Time To Talk Mental Health UK, has now urged people in Tendring and Essex to reach out.

She said: “Keeping busy during lockdown was tough for a lot of people, especially being isolated and struggling with mental health.

“When I found out about Time To Talk Mental Health UK I was delighted to see people coming together online to support each other’s experiences.

“I choose to volunteer for the registered charity and am proud I have done so. It feels good to be a part of a community and has really brightened my days.

“It is important to feel supported even if it can’t be face to face, because people need to know they’re never alone.

“So, if there is anyone from north east Essex struggling with their mental health please do not hesitate to speak to us.”

To find out more about Time To Talk Mental Health UK visit timetotalkuk.org.uk or facebook.com/groups/TimetoTalkUK