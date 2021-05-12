Essex is set for another mini-heatwave next week as warm air blows in from the Atlantic.

The weather has remained largely disappointing this year, with only a handful of warm days and despite temperatures finally reaching the average for the time of year, there has been few signs of summer arriving.

Long range weather charts put together by forecaster WXCharts suggest that could change next week, with temperatures soaring above 20c.

Parts of London and the south East could even seen temperatures reach 22c by Saturday, May 22.

Similar temperatures are also predicted four days later on May 26.

But the weather throughout the next week is set to remain unsettled, with daytime temperatures reaching between 13c and 17c in Essex.

Nightime temperatures will range between 10c and 5c.

A mix of cloud, showers and sun is forecast until Tuesday, before temperatures could begin to rise in time for the weekend.

The long range forecast from the Met Office suggests it could take until late May before the weather settles down and begins to feel closer to summer.

It said: "Conditions will probably become more settled late May and going into June, with an increasing likelihood of drier conditions for many.

"Overall, the driest and most settled conditions are most probable in the south, with the north generally more unsettled as longer spells of rain and strong winds arrive from the Atlantic at times.

"Temperatures likely to be around average."