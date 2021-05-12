POLICE once again were required to respond to hundreds of reports of anti-social behaviour and domestic violence last month.
Essex Police officers operating across Tendring investigated a total of 346 domestic abuse incidents throughout April.
The force also looked into 317 reports of anti-social behaviour and exercised their powers to stop and search residents 167 times.
Officers also attended 50 mental health incidents and 49 road traffic collisions, and also investigated 68 reports of missing people
In total, Essex Police solved 101 crimes committed in Tendring and intelligence was submitted by the public 479 times.