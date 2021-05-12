A STAR of the stage is due to perform at a famous theatre in a seaside town later this year.
Lee Mead will tread the boards of the West Cliff Theatre, in Clacton, on September 10.
The West End and television talent has previously wowed audiences in shows such as Wicked, Phantom of the Opera and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.
Before then he won the Any Dream Will Do competition on the BBC in 2007, going on to perform as Joseph in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.
In Clacton he will be singing songs from his five hit albums and fan favourites from the West End and Broadway.
Tickets cost £26 and can be purchased by visiting westcliffclacton.co.uk.