A DEDICATED group of eco-conscious litter pickers braved the elements over the weekend in order to clean-up the coastline.

The Walton Wallys tackled a mile-long stretch of the Naze’s seafront on Saturday morning.

Battling against the harsh winds and hammering rain, the 29 valiant litter pickers bagged up everything from bottles and buckets to boat-parts.

In total they filled 38 bags with detritus, which the Wallys will be hoping to better on their next excursions throughout the remainder of this month.

Rachel Barford, 58, who is a volunteer member of the Walton Wallys said: “We warmly welcome anyone who would like to come and help.”

The Walton Wallys are supported by BeachCare, which is part of the Keep Britain Tidy initiative, as well as Anglian Water, Tendring Council, and Surfers Against Sewage.

Their next meet on May 18 at 2pm at Mill Lane car park before taking on another litter picking session on May 30 from 10am at the Naze car park.

To find out more search Walton Against Lazy Littering on Facebook.