AN adventurous and dedicated young boy who is part of a Beaver colony has been lauded after completing every challenge possible.

Thomas Hutchings, 8, of Clacton, has been part of the Clacton Beaver Scout Group for just under two and a half years.

Since joining the ranks he has been awarded every activity badge and challenge badge on offer, as well as the Chief Scout’s Bronze Award.

His efforts have not gone unnoticed, and he recently received a letter from Tendring Scouts’ district commissioner James Newton.

Congratulating the “incredible young man” on his achievements, Mr Newton said he had never before come across someone who had completed every Beaver award.

Thomas’ mum, Theresa Hutchings, 45, said: “We are immensely proud of him, as he is of himself. I do not think he realised just what he had achieved himself to begin with.

“He is fortunate to have been part of a very active Beaver colony who have a wonderful leader team.

“The district commissioner even said he had not come across this before within the Tendring district.”