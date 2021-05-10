A TEMPORARY post office is due to close tomorrow ahead of its relocation to a new site, which is now just weeks away.

The Triangle Estate Post Office will move to The Council House building, in the Triangle Shopping Centre, Frinton, on June 1.

Frinton and Walton Town Council will take over the management of the branch, securing the long-term sustainable provision of services in the area.

The new parcel shop will be situated in the authority’s council premises, which have been adapted to accommodate two low-screened, open-plan counters.

The Triangle Estate Post Office was previously run within the McColl’s newsagents, which closed last November after the building’s lease was not renewed.

After residents raised concerns, a temporary post office site was put in place, which will now close tomorrow from 3pm ahead of the relocation.

During the transfer of the branch customers can access Post Office services in Connaught Avenue or Walton Road, in Kirby-le-Soken.

Hayley Brown, Post Office network provision lead, said: “We are delighted to be restoring a permanent Post Office to Frinton.

“We know how important a Post Office is to a community.”

The opening hours for the new post office in Frinton will be 9am to 5.30pm on Monday to Friday and 9am to 2pm on Saturdays.