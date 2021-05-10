PETROLHEADS were in their element over the weekend after hordes of stunning supercars once again pulled into a seaside town.

Members of the Driver’s Union impressed shoppers, locals, and day-trippers alike on Sunday when they parked up in Frinton.

The endless stretch of flashy and expensive motors consisted of everything from Porches, Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Audis, McLarens, and Aston Martins.

Residents marvelled at the collection of speedy four-wheelers, which drove through Connaught Avenue, before parking up along the seafront.

Some locals even spoke with the owners about their prized petrol-run possessions, worth as much as £100,000, if not more.

Photographer Robert Smith, of Kirby Cross, attended the event and took a catalogue of spectacular pictures of the astounding supercars.

The 32-year-old said: “It was a great day and so good to start getting back to normal with events like this and people loved seeing the cars, well most of them did.

“As a photographer it is great because you could wait a long time to see just one car like this but to see so many, you do not know which one to photographer next.

“My favourite cars were the Aston Martins on show.”