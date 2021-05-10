ARMED police officers were called into action after a group of men were reportedly seen attacking each other with swords at a caravan park.

Essex Police’s Firearms Support Unit was deployed to the Highfield Grange Holiday Park, in London Road, Clacton, on Sunday at about 2.40pm following reports of weapon-wielding thugs fighting.

The specialist team’s armed officers had been informed that those involved in the frightening brawl were potentially seen to be brandishing swords.

With the help of officers from Essex Police Tendring, the firearms unit was eventually able to identify vehicles believed to be linked to the incident.

The moment armed police officers stopped suspected sword fighters from Clacton on the A12

Two cars were subsequently stopped on the A12 in Witham after officers were assisted by the National Police Air Service and Essex Police’s dog unit.

The occupants of the vehicles were spoken to by officers in connection with their enquiries but no weapons were found.

A spokeswoman for Essex Police said: "Officers stopped two cars on the A12 near Kelvedon on Sunday May 9 in connection with enquiries into an earlier incident in Clacton.

"We had been called at 2.40pm with reports people had been seen with weapons at the Highfield Grange Holiday Park in London Road, Clacton.

"Two cars were later stopped on the A12 and officers spoke to the occupants in connection with their enquiries. No weapons were found."