The Prime Minister will address the nation later today to announce the easing of further lockdown rules.

Boris Johnson will be holding a press conference at 5pm from Downing Street to confirm the next stage of his road map out of lockdown will get underway from next Monday.

The easing of rules comes as infection rates and Covid deaths remain low across much of the UK.

Here are seven key announcements Mr Johnson is expected to make during today's briefing:

Hugging

It has been widely reported that intimate contact with loved ones will be allowed again paving the way for relatives and friends to hug one another again.

In a nod towards hugging being allowed once again, cabinet minister Michael Gove told Sky News on Sunday that “intimate contact between friends and family is something we want to see restored”.

Indoor household mixing

Gatherings inside homes are likely to be allowed once again, with a limit of up to six people or groups from a maximum of two households.

People will also be allowed to stay overnight in other households.

The current rules mean there is no household mixing inside and day-trips are only permitted.

The green light for overnight stays means hotels will be able to reopen again, paving the way for staycations to recommence.

Pubs and restaurants

The hospitality industry is expected to get the all clear to serve food and drink indoors from May 17.

This will be welcome news for many pubs and restaurants which have been unable to reopen so far due to a lack of outdoor space/ facilities.

Pub-goers will also be free to meet for a pint without having to buy a substantial meal, but they must order, eat and drink while seated to avoid queues at the bar.

Larger gatherings and live events

Up to 30 people will be able to join together to celebrate weddings, receptions, wakes and religious ceremonies like bar mitzvahs and christenings.

Mr Johnson is also likely to herald a return to theatres and indoor sporting arenas, with a maximum capacity of 1,000 people.

Outdoor arenas will be able to host live events with a maximum number of 4,000 attendees, or for large outdoor seated venues - such as sport stadiumns - where crowds can be spread out, up to 10,000

Foreign holidays

Following the announcement about the Government's green-travel list on Friday, Mr Johnon is set to announce the return of some foreign holidays.

The Prime Minister has previously announced that Britons will be allowed to travel to green list countries without having to quarantine, providing they take one post-arrival test.

Portugal, Gibraltar, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Brunei, Iceland and the Faroe Islands – plus several small remote islands which are British Overseas Territories are currently on this list.

However, it is advised that people do not travel to countries on the amber and red lists for leisure or recreational purposes.

Cinemas, spas and leisure facilities

Most leisure and entertainment services will be given the all clear to start operating again.

This means movie-goers can get back to the cinema, children can return to indoor play areas and even spas and saunas can reopen.

Business owners must follow Covid safety guidelines meaning mask wearing, social distancing and increased cleaning routines will be required at most venues.

Funerals

The limit on mourners will be increased to 30, having previously been capped at 15.

This step was due to take place in June but has been moved forward.

Social distancing rules will remain in place regardless of whether a service is indoors or outside.