A DESSERTS restaurant which was on the brink of closing down for good is now set to reopen.

Waffle On, in Jackson Road, Clacton, has been offering a delivery service throughout the pandemic.

The owners of the popular ice cream shop recently shut its doors and have now revealed they had no intention of reopening.

After some consideration, however, the decision has now been made to relaunch the sweet-tooth restaurant this month.

A spokesman for Waffle On said: “We recently closed Waffle On with the mindset to close the doors for good, which would be such a shame as it’s a lovely restaurant - who doesn’t like desserts?

“I am pleased to announce that we will be staying open and re-launching on the May 17.

“We also have a confectioner joining our team with a wealth of experience.

“So we will be adding donuts to our range, plus doing a special desert every weekend! How does a chocolate kebab sound?

“Please come and see us.”

To find out more visit facebook.com/waffleonclacton.