A KNIFE-WIELDING robber who threatened a man for his wallet cowardly fled the scene after a have-a-go hero came to the victim’s rescue.

Two men were reportedly walking in Forest Park Avenue, Clacton, at about 9pm on Saturday May 1 when the younger of the pair was approached from behind.

An armed thug, described as being a 6ft tall white man with short blond hair, then grabbed the victim and demanded his wallet while brandishing a knife.

Despite the threat posed by the weapon-wielding attacker the young man’s companion immediately rushed to his defence before a struggle ensued.

The suspect, who is believed to have been wearing dark clothes at the time of the incident, then fled the scene empty-handed.

As a result of the attack, the victim, who is in his 20s, required hospital treatment for a hand injury.

Essex Police officers are now investigating the attempted robbery and are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

A spokesman said: “We are appealing to anyone in the area at the time who may have seen the incident, or can help us identify the man, to contact us on.”

To contact Essex Police call 101 quoting crime reference 42/81541/21 or file a report and information by visiting essex.police.uk.