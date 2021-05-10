A man suffered a fractured jaw after he was attacked in a supermarket car park.
The man had asked a group of people to leave the Tesco car park in Springfield Road, Chelmsford, before the incident took place.
The victim, who is in his 40s, was attacked at around 8.15pm on Thursday, May 6.
A police spokesman said: "Our enquiries are ongoing and we need anyone who saw anything or has any CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage to come forward.
"Please quote the crime reference number: 42/84707/21."
Call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.