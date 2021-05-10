THE excited owners of a family-run food business have said they “could not have asked for a better first day” after officially launching.

Dayna’s Diner, based in Harwich, is a mobile food outlet which offers a vast selection of hot and cold food and refreshing beverages.

The tasty menu consists of everything from burgers and pizzas to sugary doughnuts and breakfast baps brimming with bacon and sausages.

The venture is also said to be environmentally friendly in that it avoids using plastic where possible.

The business is run by husband and wife duo, Phil and Dayna Hemingway.

Former singer Phil worked as a holiday homes sales manager, while Dayna helped run her mum and dad’s café and also had a cleaning company.

Their eye-catching black trailer is now pitched up outside Harwich and Parkeston Football Club’s Royal Oak stadium.

Mr Hemingway says the couple’s first day of trading went down a treat with residents.

He said: “We could not have asked for a better first day and we were overwhelmed with the love and support from the locals.

“Facebook was alive all day and night with people saying how much they enjoyed it and our donuts and gourmet burgers were a hit.

“Harwich and Parkeston Football Club were pleased with what we did and are planning to put out some pub benches for people to sit and enjoy our food.”

“With the club right behind us they can also enjoy an alcoholic beverage at the same time.”

As lockdown restrictions ease, a strong emphasis is being placed on the importance of supporting local businesses.

Mr Hemingway has urged residents to get behind Dayna’s Diner and other businesses like it.

He added: “The pandemic has had a profound impact on everyone and made them evaluate what is important.

“It is now important for people support local businesses and each other.

“We plan on being around a long time and we are both excited for the future, so long may it continue.”

To find out more about Dayna's Diner visit facebook.com/harwichmobilefood