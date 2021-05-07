AN investigation has been launched by police officers after a paperboy had his £1,000 bike stolen as he collected his morning round.

CCTV footage captured by the Dr Tien Newsagent in Walton Road, Frinton, shows the moment a man brazenly steals a blue and orange bike from the front of the shop.

The video, from about 7.30am on Sunday, then shows the face-covered figure riding the bike towards a parked van before they both leave the scene.

The victim, a 15-year-old boy, has apparently worked for the newsagents for roughly two years and saved his wages in order to purchase the bike.

The theft has since been reported to Essex Police who are now said to be looking into it.

A spokesman for the force said: "We are investigating after a bike was stolen in Frinton.

"It was reported the bike was taken outside a shop in Walton Road at around 7.30am on May 2.

"Anyone who saw what happened or has CCTV, dash cam or door bell footage is asked to contact us."

Watch: Brazen thief steals Frinton paperboy's £1,000 bike

Kelly Zhao, 47, has been the owner of the corner shop for three years and was working on the day of the brazen theft.

She said: “We are all feeling so sorry for the paperboy because he is so hardworking.

“He was devastated and shocked when he saw it had been taken.

“He had only come inside to collect his papers and then, by the time he had gone back outside, the bike had gone.

“The bike is worth more than £1,000 and he has not long bought it.

“He saved all his money from doing the paper round to buy it.”

According to Mrs Zhao, the dedicated 15-year-old paperboy, who she hired about two years ago, still carried on to deliver his residents’ papers, despite the theft.

She has now urged other paperboys working in the area to be as vigilant as possible so they do not suffer a similar fate.

“The people who did this are lowlife scum, and this is actually the second bike now that has been stolen from outside our shop,” she added.

“We believe he was followed because the footage shows the van driving past the shop before coming back and parking.

“So, we need to warn other paperboys about this because so many people’s bikes are being stolen.

“It is unbelievable and needs to be stopped.”

To contact Essex Police visit essex.police.uk or call 101 and quote crime reference number 42/81759/21.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.