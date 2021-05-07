Drivers are facing delays this morning after an accident on the A12.
Traffic is slow on the A12 northbound after police held vehicles to clear the carriageway just before J21 for Witham South after an accident involving two vehicles.
Traffic is also slow between J20 for Hatfield Peverel and J22 for Witham North after a broken down vehicle was cleared.
CLEARED - A12 northbound – just before J21 (Witham south) – slow traffic after an earlier accident – police briefly held all traffic to clear the vehicles to the side of the carriageway. Delays easing.— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) May 7, 2021
