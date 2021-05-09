IT'S vital to see your GP if you're suffering from vitamin deficiency, but what are the symptoms?

We've compiled a list of the symptoms that the NHS say can cause "irreversible" problems if not treated.

The NHS says vitamin B12 deficiency "can cause a wide range of symptoms."

Here's a list of the symptoms of vitamin deficiency:

A pale yellow tinge to your skin

A sore and red tongue (glossitis)

Mouth ulcers

Pins and needles

Changes in the way that you walk and move around

Disturbed vision

Irritability

Depression

Changes in the way you think, feel and behave

A decline in mental abilities, such as memory, understanding and judgement

When should you see your GP?

Here's what the NHS says: "See a GP if you're experiencing symptoms of vitamin B12 or folate deficiency anaemia.

"These conditions can often be diagnosed based on your symptoms and the results of a blood test.

"It's important for vitamin B12 or folate deficiency anaemia to be diagnosed and treated as soon as possible.

"Although many of the symptoms improve with treatment, some problems caused by the condition can be irreversible if left untreated.

"The longer the condition goes untreated, the higher the chance of permanent damage."