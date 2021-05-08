Essex is home to a whole host of beautiful parks, nature spots and open green spaces.

And although bluebells are said to be coming out a bit later this year, it hopefully won't be too long until they begin to pop up across the county.

Depending on the weather, they tend to flower from mid-April to late May - so now is the perfect time to start planning a bluebell walk.

To help make this that bit easier, we've compiled a list of the top places across Essex where you may have the best chance of spotting these stunning spring flowers.

There are two types you could come across, including the English or British bluebell, (Hyacinthoides non-scripta) and the Spanish bluebell (Hyacinthoides hispanica).

Pound Wood Nature Reserve, Benfleet

This nature reserve is one of the largest remaining areas of ancient woodland in south Essex, and is set to be a good bet for spotting wonderful displays of bluebells.

While enjoying the eye-catching array of other woodland flowers - which could include common cow-wheat, yellow archangel, wood spurge and figwort - listen out for the familiar drumming of the great spotted woodpecker.

Danbury Country Park, near Chelmsford

Immerse yourself in 45 acres of grade II listed park and gardens - featuring lakes, ancient woodland, wildflower meadow and historic features.

A trip to this nature spot would be perfect for families with children or for a wander with friends, and is another site you could enjoy a relaxing bluebell walk.

Hanningfield Reservoir Nature Discovery Park, Billericay

A carpet of bluebells is set to cover this mature woodland in the spring, with the site on Hawkswood Road another safe bet for a bluebell walk.

If you're after a bit extra, why not take in the panoramic views over the 870 acre Hanningfield Reservoir or enjoy a nature trail while you're here.

Thorndon Country Park, Brentwood

This park offers a variety of habitats including ancient woodland, parkland, ponds, a marsh and meadow.

Besides bluebells, there are some stunning ancient trees including Giant Oak and Hornbeam pollards - making the site a perfect escape for nature lovers.

Weald Country Park, Brentwood

Famous for its deer park and Stick Man trail, this space covers over 520 acres of woodland, wildflower meadows and open grassland.

If you're looking to spot a bit of wildlife while on your bluebell hunt, you may come across animals including fallow deer, cattle, herons, mallard ducks and other water birds.