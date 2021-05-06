Essex could finally get some warmer weather following an unusually chilly spring.

Some parts of the county failed to hit double digits today (Thursday, May 6) as unseasonably cold air continues to linger over much of the UK.

Parts of Scotland and the north has even seen some snowfall in the past 24 hours.

But a brief spell of brighter weather appears to be just around the corner, with the Met Office predicting highs of 20c in Essex by Sunday.

The Essex Weather Centre has meanwhile said highs of 22c could even be expected on Sunday.

Good morning. Unseasonably cold today with some parts of Essex remaining in single digits. Showers will once again develop, heavy with hail risk this afternoon. Widespread inland frost expected overnight into Friday. — Essex Weather Centre (@EssexWeather) May 6, 2021

By contrast, today's top temperature was thought to be around 10c.

A spell of rain on Saturday will mean its a damp first half of the weekend, but cloudy and sunny spells are predicted for much of the county on Sunday.

Highs of 17c are expected on Monday when a mix of sun, cloud and some showers are forecast.

Unfortuantely, temperatures will keep heading downwards and hit 13c on Wednesday.

In it's forecast for the county next week, the Essex Weather Centre says: "A mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers are likely on Tuesday, with some of the showers being locally heavy and possibly thundery.

"The unsettled theme continues through the remainder of this period, with longer spells of rain and showers in between.

"It's likely to be breezy at times; especially around coastal areas, where gales may occur.

"Temperatures will be near to or slightly below average, though overnight frosts becoming unlikely."