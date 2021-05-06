AS residents head to the polls today, they may also bring along their furry friend.
The 'Super Thursday' elections are currently underway across Essex as voters decide on who will be in charge, from parish councillors to the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.
Some members of the public have also decided to bring their dogs, sharing photos online under the popular #dogsatpollingstations hashtag.
Here are some of the ones we've seen so far:
Are you taking your dog to the polling station today for #EssexElections2021?— Maldon District Council (@MaldonDC) May 6, 2021
We love this photo sent to us by @babyhart this morning.
We'd love to see your #dogsatpollingstations pictures today so tweet us below! #MaldonDistrict pic.twitter.com/AKpe2KjDhc
First ones in!#Election2021 #dogsatpollingstations #essex pic.twitter.com/KxD63jfPS5— Michael Page (@michaelpage1) May 6, 2021
Have you taken a pic of your pup at a polling station? Send in your photos!