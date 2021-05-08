A NEW festival set to bring some of the biggest names in UK stand-up comedy will be coming to Essex this summer.
Essexfest is a comedy festival will take place in Promenade Park in Maldon later this year and will be headlined by Scottish comedian Frankie Boyle.
The former Mock the Week panellist is known for his cynical and sometimes controversial humour.
His most recent project was the four-part BBC Two series Frankie Boyle’s Tour of Scotland.
The Bafta-nominated programme followed Frankie as he took four gigs across the country, piecing together his nation’s heritage through his visits and interviews.
Other big names include Sara Pascoe, Milton Jones, Shappi Khorsandi, Glenn Wool, Simon Brodkin, and Andrew Maxwell.
Alongside the entertainment, there will be independent food and drinks stalls.
Tickets are now on sale for the event, with 100 early bird tickets up for grabs.
The early bird tickets, priced at £28.25, is a two-for-one ticket which admits two people.
There is also a VIP ticket on sale for £88.73 which includes a VIP viewing area and bar.
Standard tickets, which cost £47.29 will be on sale soon.
The event takes place on August 20.
For details, visit essexfest.co.uk or email info@essexfest.co.uk.