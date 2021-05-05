The Essex singer and model Nick Kamen has died aged 59.
It is understood he passed away on Tuesday following a long battle with illness.
A friend of Nick's family has confirmed his death to the Press Association.
He was best known for his role in a Levi's 501 advert filmed in a launderette in 1985.
Nick, who was from Harlow, later teamed up with Madonna who helped write one of his most popular songs, Each Time You Break My Heart.
Fellow singer Boy George is one of a number of stars to pay tribute, calling Nick "the most beautiful and sweetest man".
The iconic Levis advert which featured Nick saw him strip off and wash his clothes in front of shocked onlookers.
The advert also featured Marvin Gaye's, Heard It Through The Grapevine.
Nick, who was only a teenager at the time, was apporached by Madonna following the advert and the duo formed a brief musical partnership.
Nick's music career spanned four LPs between 1987 and 1992.
