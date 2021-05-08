With more restrictions set to ease later this month, it may be helpful to know the probability of Essex seeing a spike in Covid cases.
Under the Government's roadmap, the rules will once again change for everyone in England on May 17, if the plans go ahead.
And the Imperial College London's interactive map has revealed the areas of Essex likely to see a spike in Covid cases.
The following list ranks the areas in probability of seeing more than 100 cases per week by May 22.
Basildon- 0 per cent
Braintree- 0 per cent
Brentwood- 0 per cent
Castle Point- 0 per cent
Chelmsford- 0 per cent
Colchester- 0 per cent
Maldon- 0 per cent
Rochford- 0 per cent
Southend- 0 per cent
Tendring - 0 per cent
Thurrock - 0 per cent
However the probability changes when analysing the chances of each area seeing more than 50 cases per week by the same date:
Basildon- 2 per cent
Braintree- 0 per cent
Brentwood- 0 per cent
Castle Point- 0 per cent
Chelmsford- 0 per cent
Colchester- 2 per cent
Maldon- 0 per cent
Rochford- 0 per cent
Southend- 0 per cent
Tendring - 3 per cent
Thurrock- 0 per cent