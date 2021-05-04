ESSEX Police officers held a minute silence following the death of a police community support officer.

PCSO Julia James' body was found in woods close to her home in Kent last week.

The popular PCSO, described as “fiercely loyal” by her devastated family, died from serious head injuries while out walking her dog.

Mourners - including Ms James’ daughter Bethan Coles - left candles on their doorsteps today as a way of paying their respects.

Essex Police's Chief Constable BJ Harrington held a minute silence with members of his team today.

Two police officers lay floral tributes in a park in Aylesham village close to the scene in Snowdown, Kent, where the body of PCSO Julia James was found. Picture date: Saturday May 1, 2021.

He tweeted: "A simple minute to show our respect for PCSO Julia James and her service to policing and the people of Kent.

"Our thoughts and prayers in Essex Police go to all her family and friends and all our colleagues in Kent at this difficult time."

Ms James' body was found just a few hundred yards from her home.

Police have not ruled out Ms James was killed by a stranger, someone she came across during her work, someone trying to steal her dog, or as part of a sexual assault.

No arrests have been made in connection with the killing as police consider “all possible” motives to the incident which happened near Dover.