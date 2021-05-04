A PUZZLING escape room will look to baffle even the sharpest of minds when it is opened to the public later this month.

Tricky Escape Walton, located in the seaside town’s popular High Street, will fling open its doors for the first time on May 17.

The multi-room adventure will follow a twisted fairy-tale theme and mind-boggled guests will have to defeat an evil witch in order to get out.

Glen Hensey, 46, who lives in Harwich, is the owner of Tricky Escape, which also has rooms in Clacton and Dovercourt.

Speaking about the escape room he said: “It is our best set design to date, because of lockdown we have been able to put so much love into making this room special.

“We are so happy with how it is turning out and can’t wait to welcome our first players.”

To find out more about Tricky Escape Walton or to book visit facebook.com/trickyescapewalton or trickyescape.co.uk.