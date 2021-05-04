TWO cars were stolen from outside health centres, with the keys stolen from the staff's coats.

A police probe has been launched into the two thefts, as witnesses have been urged to come forward.

Over the course of one week at the start of April, Essex Police received two reports of keys being taken from the pocket of a victim’s coat stored for their shift and used to steal their car from the car park outside their workplace.

The first incident occurred at Deal Tree Health Centre in Blackmore Road, Doddinghurst, between 8.45am and 11.53am on Wednesday April 7.

A grey Ford Galaxy, registration CE68 MEV, was taken.

The second incident happened at Waltham Abbey Health Centre in Sewardstone Road, Waltham Abbey, between 10.30am and 1.30pm on Tuesday April 13.

A grey BMW X3 was taken from outside the premises, registration GJ62 FLM.

Both vehicles are still outstanding.

A spokesman from Essex Police, said: "If you saw anyone acting suspiciously, either of the vehicles being taken from the area, or may have dashcam footage of the vehicle being driven throughout the district during or after the above time periods, please contact us.

"You can visit our website to report information or call 101.

"The crime reference number to quote is 42/66888/21 for the incident in Waltham Abbey or 42/61767/21 for the incident in Doddinghurst.

"Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."