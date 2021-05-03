Stacey Solomon welcomed a special guest to her new home in Essex.

The TV star has taken to Instagram to reveal she met up with close friend and cleaning guru, Mrs Hinch.

The duo were pictured sharing a catch up while Stacey's youngest son, Rex, and Mrs Hinch's son, Ronnie, enjoyed some play time together in the back garden.

Mrs Hinch, who is also based in Essex, has become something of an online cleaning sensation after sharing her cleaning hacks on Instagram.

Alongside the photo of the two friends together, Stacey said: "It’s been far too long and we’ve missed you far too much.

"Genuine friends are such a blessing.

"No negativity, just love and good vibes... can’t wait to sit inside with you and squeeze that bump on the sofa.

"But for now this is perfect."

The two pals had to brave the chilly outdoor weather due to the current coronavirus restrictions which only allow household mixing outside.

Inside visits will be allowed from May 17.

Stacey revealed back in March that she, fiance Joe Swash and their three children had moved into their "dream" new home in Essex.

The couple are planning to tie the knot later this year and are hoping to have the official ceremony in their own back garden.