The current series of Line of Duty is coming to an end tonight - but did you know some of the show's former stars had links to Essex?

Series six of the crime drama, which features Kelly Macdonald as Acting Detective Superintendent Joanne Davidson, will come to an end on Sunday night.

The penultimate episode earned an average of 11 million viewers and 51.7% of the audience share, according to the broadcaster.

The final episode on Sunday will see the search for “H” – the corrupt officer responsible for a mass conspiracy – come to an end.

But since it first began back in 2012 fans have been left gripped by the show's twists and turns in the search for corrupt police officers.

And a number of the cast have links to Essex.

Actor Daniel Mays, who hails from Epping, starred in the third series.

He played Sergeant Danny Waldron who worked in a police armed response unit.

His character came to the attention of AC-12 after the fatal shooting of a criminal suspect.

The same series also starred Arsher Ali who played PC Hari Bains.

He studied at East 15 Acting School, which is connected to Essex University.

Rochenda Sandall, who appeared in series five of the hit show, also has a connection to the East 15 Acting School where she enrolled before going to Rada.

Rochenda appeared as Lisa McQueen who played a pivotal role in an organised crime network.

A new poll has shown Line Of Duty fans think Chief Constable Philip Osborne is the most likely character to be the corrupt police officer dubbed H.

YouGov found 22% of viewers believed him to be the mystery officer anti-corruption unit AC-12 are hunting for in the series.

The final episode on Sunday will see the search for H, a corrupt officer in the upper echelons of the police force, come to an end.

Detective Chief Superintendent Patricia Carmichael was the second most popular choice after being selected by 19% of viewers.

AC-12’s own Superintendent Ted Hastings and Deputy Chief Constable Andrea Wise came next after they both secured 6% of votes.