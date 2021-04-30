A man had his watch stolen after being held at knifepoint while waiting in a queue at a McDonald's Drive-thru.

The victim was unharmed in the incident and police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

The man had been sat in his car at the McDonald's in Highbridge Retail Park in Waltham Abbey when the incident happened.

He was approached by a man on foot who then leaned in through the car window and threatened the victim with a knife.

He then fled the scene with a watch.

The suspect is described as being white, in his early twenties and around 6ft tall.

He was wearing a yellow high visibility jacket over a hooded jacket, with a face covering, ski mask and blue cycling helmet.

Police say the suspect is believed to have left the area in the direction of Waltham Cross.

The incident happened around 9pm on April 15.

Anyone who may know the individual or witnessed the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference 42/69035/21.

You can also submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.