Essex will be heading to the polls on Thursday.

A number of elections are being held from parish councils to the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.

Here is a rundown of where council elections are taking place across the county.

Essex County Council

In total there are 75 seats up for grabs on the council.

As it stands the county council is Conservative-led, with the party having 52 councillors.

The Lib Dems have eight, Labour six, there are seven non-aligned councillors, one indepedent and there is one vacancy.

Essex’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner

Four candidates are battling to become Essex’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.

Commissioners are responsible for overseeing both police forces and fire services.

Read more >>> Meet the candidates battling to become Essex's police and fire commissioner

Basildon Council

Elections for a borough councillor in 14 of the borough's 16 Wards will be held on Thursday.

Billericay Town Council

There will be elections for councillors in the East Ward, South West Ward and West Ward.

Braintree Council

Two seats on Braintree Council are up for grabs, with by-elections for the Hatfield Peverel and Terling ward and in Witham South.

Castle Point Council

Residents in Castle Point will go to the polls to have their say on who represents them at the borough council.

In total 15 seats are up for grabs on the night.

Colchester Council

In three out of every four years, there is a borough council election in Colchester.

But last year elections were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There are 19 seats which will be fought over in the forthcoming election across the borough’s 17 wards.

Leigh-on-Sea Town Council

A by-election for Elms ward will also take place next week.

Maldon District Council

There will be elections for two seats on Maldon District Council. They are Heybridge East and Tollesbury.

Rayleigh Town Council

Councillors will be elected in the Grange, Sweyne Park, Trinity, Wheatley and Whitehouse wards.

Rochford District Council

The district council will be electing councilors across 13 wards on Thursday with 15 seats being contested.

Southend Council

Every ward in the borough has candidates standing for a seat on the council.

The elections were delayed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tendring Council

There are two by-elections for Tendring Council, with the Eastcliff ward and one seat in the West Clacton and Jaywick Sands ward being contested.

Thurrock Council

There are 17 wards where elections are taking place at Thurrock Council.

In total 17 seats will have councillors elected.

Witham Town Council

A seat for the Hatfield Ward on Witham Town Council is being fought.

Parish councils

The following parish councils are also having elections.

They are: