BARGAIN hunters are expected to head out to car boot sales across Essex as the weather warms up and lockdown restrictions continue to ease.
Many of the popular sales are reopening for the first time in months following the third Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.
So if you are trying to cash in your clutter, the county has a host of car boot sales popping up over the coming weeks.
Some car boots sales in Essex are opening to the public from as early at 5.30am, while others are running from noon.
There is even a late night car boot running in Basildon from 5.30pm on Sunday.
From Basildon to Braintree, here are the car boot sales planned for the May Bank Holiday Monday and beyond:
- Amazing Ardleigh Car Boot, Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday, from 7am, entrance fee 50p
- Barleylands Boot Sale, Billericay, Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday, from 10am, entrance fee 50
- Blake House Late Risers, Braintree, Sunday and Bank Holiday Money, from 11.30am, free entry
- Bonzer Car Boot, Romford, Thursday, from 5am, free entry
- Boreham General Farms, Boreham, Sunday, from 7am, entrance fee 50p
- Corringham Car Boot Sale, Wednesday, from 6am, 25p fee
- Epping Car Boot Sale, Sunday, 8am, free entry
- Giant Car Boot Sale, Basildon, Sunday, from 7.30am, free entry
- Halstead Giant Car Boot Sale, Halstead, Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday, from 6am
- Horsley Cross Car Boot Sale, Friday, from 8am, 50p entry
- Late Night Booting, Basildon, Sunday, from 5.30pm, entry £1
- Late Riser, Clacton, Saturday, Sunday, Wednesday and Bank Holiday Monday, from 8am, free
- Margaretting Road Boot Sale, Chelmsford, Sunday, from 7.30am, free
- Marks Tey, Colchester, Wednesday, from 7am, 50p entry
- Mum2mummarket, Basildon, Saturday, from 7.30am, £2 entry
- Orsett, Thurrock, Sunday, from 6.30, 30p entry
- Pear Tree Car Boot, Thurrock, Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday, from 7.30am
- Rootshall Care Boot, Southend-on-Sea, Saturday, from 7.30am, entry fee 30p
- Sadlers Farm, Basildon, Saturday, 5.30am, 50p entry
- TECCar Boot, Tiptree, Sunday, from 10am, entry fee £1
- Upshire Road, Waltham Abbey, Sunday, from noon, fee 50p
- Waldegraves, Colchester, Sunday, from 8am, fee entry
- Weeley Car Boot Sale, Weeley, Saturday and Bank Holiday Monday, from 6am, fee 50p