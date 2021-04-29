STANSTED has become one of the first airports in the UK to be recognised as Covid secure.

The airport has received CAA recognition for the measures in place to make it Covid-secure as it prepares to welcome passengers back in coming weeks.

Managing director, Steve Griffiths said the recognition is a "great testament" to the team's hard work.

The assessment looks at guidance on general hygiene, cleaning, masks and face coverings.

It also looks at the mental health and well-being of employees and passengers as well as steps for passengers with reduces mobility.

Mr Griffiths said: "This recognition is great testament and credit to the hard work of our teams across the business to keep our passengers and colleagues safe, and ensure we’re ready for the restart of international travel in the coming weeks.

“We can’t wait to welcome back our passengers and this accreditation and recognition should provide them with the confidence and reassurance we have done all we can to make them feel safe while at the airport.”

Stansted is the first airport in the country to receive the official assurance recognition outside the three participants of the pilot scheme which included East Midlands Airport, Heathrow and British Airways.