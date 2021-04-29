VILLAGERS have laid flowers and paid their respects to a “lovely lady” who tragically died following a fatal collision.

Police officers and paramedics were called to Harwich Road, in Great Oakley, on Saturday afternoon after a car was involved in a collision with a woman in her 70s.

Despite their best efforts the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bouquets of flowers and touching messages have since appeared outside the Harewood Surgery, where it is understood her son works as a doctor.

One of the poignant notes, which paid tribute to the elderly woman, read: “In our thoughts. Sleep tight lovely lady.”

Others sent their condolences to the family of the victim, with one saying: “We are so very sorry for your sad, tragic and unexpected loss – out thoughts are with you all.”

After the incident, a 20-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving as well as several other traffic-related matters.

Hivda Altuntop, 20, of High Street, Harwich, was then charged with causing death by dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking and failing to stop after a collision.

She was also charged with failing to report a collision, driving with eyesight which did not comply with requirements and driving while uninsured.

In addition to the traffic-related offences, Altuntop was also charged with being in possession of a knife and in possession of a controlled Class B drug.

She appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Monday and has now been remanded in custody to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on May 24.