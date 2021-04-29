A BOAT which was due to dock in the Maldon district has been overdue for several days.

The red and white nine-meter Sunseeker sports boat named Rapido was due to arrive in Heybridge Basin following a planned voyage from Grays.

She was then planned to depart shortly after 11am in April 24.

It is understood that the vessel had a similar journey planned on April 22 from Erith to Heybridge Basin.

The alert was sounded on April 25.

RNLI crews from West Mersea and Burnham teamed up with the South Woodham Coastguard Rescue Team to search for the vessel.

A Burnham RNLI spokesman said: “We searched several marinas within the Crouch but found no trace of the overdue vessel.

“The incident started shortly after noon when South Woodham Coastguard Search and Rescue Team were tasked to investigate a possible overdue vessel at Heybridge Basin.

“Several locations were checked but no trace of the vessel was found so they were stood down pending their further enquiries.”

West Mersea’s RNLI crew and their vessel 'Just George' launched and completed search patterns along the River Blackwater, searching Brightlingsea along to Heybridge and back along to Bradwell before being stood down and returning to station.