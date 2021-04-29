Another set of Covid lockdown rules are due to be eased next month.

Non-essential retailers, such as hairdressers and pubs, opened in April, and even more rules are set to be lifted next month.

Stage three of the roadmap out of lockdown is fast approaching.

Here are the restrictions that are expected to be lifted and what we will be able to do on May 17.

Pubs and hairdressers opened this month across England

Social mixing

The rules on social contact will be one of the biggest changes.

From May 17, restrictions on seeing friends and family will be eased further with most outdoor mixing rules being lifted - the only legal restriction to remain in place for outdoor gatherings is a limit of 30 people.

People will be able to meet indoors once again, however, the rule of six or two households will remain in place.

Sporting events

Some larger performances and sporting events will be allowed including:

In indoor venues with a capacity of 1,000 people or half-full (whichever is a lower number)

In outdoor venues with a capacity of 4,000 people or half-full (whichever is a lower number)

In larger outdoor seated venues, where crowds can be spread out, up to 10,000 people will be able to attend (or a quarter-full, whichever is lower)

Supporters returned to Wembley for the FA Cup semi-final between Leicester and Southampton. Picture: PA

Social events

Weddings, receptions and wakes, as well as funerals can also have up to 30 people.

The same will apply to other significant life events, such as christenings and bar mitzvahs.

Indoor hospitality

May 17 will see indoor hospitality reopen including pubs and restaurants, which up until now are only permitted to cater for people seated outside.

Unlike before, there will be no restrictions in terms of curfews or the need to serve a substantial meal, however, customers will have to remain seated while ordering, eating and drinking and social distancing measures between tables will remain in place.

Entertainment venues including children's play centres, cinemas, children’s play areas, museums will also reopen.

The rest of the accommodation sector, including hotels, hostels and B&B's will be able to welcome back guests.

And indoor adult group sports and group exercise classes will resume.

However, all businesses must adhere to Covid-secure guidelines.

Review of social distancing

Finally, before step 4 begins, the government will complete a review of social distancing and other long-term measures that have been put in place to cut transmission.

This will inform decisions on the timing and circumstances under which the rules on 1 metre plus, the wearing of face coverings and other measures may be lifted.

This will also inform guidance on working from home – which should continue wherever possible until this review is complete.