POLICE are appealing for help to trace a 38-year-old man who is wanted in Norfolk.

John Dick is wanted in connection with an assault.

He is described as a white male, 5ft 11 inches in height, of muscular build, with short brown and grey hair, full beard and ‘sleeve’ tattoos down both arms.

It is believed he could have connections across England, including in Suffolk, Essex, Swindon, Coventry and Hertfordshire.

Mr Dick, an Ex-Royal Marine, was last seen in Dovercourt in November last year.

He left his hometown of Bury St Edmunds on November 30 at about 6.30pm.

It is understood the dad-of-two used his bank card and got a train ticket to Harwich that day.

The last confirmed sighting of John was of him getting off the train in Dovercourt.

He can be distinguished by his full arm tattoo sleeves, with Marvel characters on one arm and Horus Heresy characters on the other.

Anyone who may have seen him, or know of his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.