Cricket fans are amused after a video of Colchester and East Essex Cricket Club went viral.
In a match against Chelmsford Cricket Club on Saturday (April 24) a slip of the hand resulted in an umpire getting hit on the head.
Thankfully he wasn't injured, and the bowler was quick to apologise.
O no! Follow us on Instagram @ColchesterEECC !!! @TheRootAcademy pic.twitter.com/Y6kCB1dARq— Colchester & EECC (@ColchesterEECC) April 26, 2021
But cricket fans and clubs have been sharing the video across social media.
Essex County Cricket Club and magazine The Cricketer both shared the video, leaving it with hundreds of views.
England Cricket Jofra Archer even shared the video on Instagram for fans to enjoy.
@colchestercricketclub
Ugh oh!! Tag this Bowler!!! Follow our Instagram: Colchestercricket ##bowlerchallenge ##cricket ##cricketfans ##crickeyfunny ##cricketlover♬ Oh No - Kreepa
Morning all 👋— Essex Cricket (@EssexCricket) April 27, 2021
We hope you have a better day than this umpire had at the weekend during @ColchesterEECC v @Chelmsford_CC 🤕🤣pic.twitter.com/viwFYo6oJC