MALDON is the only area in England which has not recorded any new Covid cases, figures show.

In the seven days leading up to April 22, there have been zero new cases according to the latest Government data.

The district has been an area with some of the lowest Covid rates in Essex, with only five cases recorded in the seven days leading up to April 15.

An expert believes the low rate is down to the town’s low deprivation and high levels of immunity.

“Maldon is relatively well off area with low deprivation which we know has an impact on Covid,” said Prof Rowland Kao, Chair of Veterinary Epidemiology and Data Science at Edinburgh University to the i paper.

“In particular, ability to quarantine is partially about deprivation with evidence that there are those who cannot afford to isolate.

“So while vaccination numbers are important, so are other factors too.”

Other areas in Essex have seen their numbers come down.

In Colchester, an infection rate of 11.8 per 100,000 was recorded in the seven days to April 22 with 23 cases.

In Tendring, an infection rate of 26.6 per 100,000 was recorded in the same period with 39 cases.