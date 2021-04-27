POLICE have named a 50-year-old man who died after being hit by a car in Essex.

Neil Darnell died in hospital two days after the collision, which took place at around 10am on Friday, April 16, in Farm Hill Road, Waltham Abbey.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "A post-mortem examination has now been carried out and the initial cause of death is believed to be traumatic head injury.

"The collision occurred around 10am along Farm Hill Road and the driver of the car failed to stop at the scene.

"The vehicle involved was found abandoned a short while later.

"Detectives continue to appeal for witnesses who were in the area at the time and witnessed the collision, or the circumstances which led to it."

If you can help with information about the crash or if you have CCTV or dash cam footage, contact the Major Crime Team on 101, quoting reference 42/72816/21.

Alternatively, you can contact the Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org.