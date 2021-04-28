POLICE officers have warned van owners to do all they can to deter potential tool thieves and take further security precautions.

Tendring has been hit with several incidents of vans being broken into over the last couple of years in the likes of Frinton, Holland-on-Sea, and Kirby Cross.

The heartless crooks often made off with expensive power tools worth thousands of pounds, sometimes leaving residents then unable to work.

Essex Police Tendring has now issued advice to van owners in a bid to try and reduce the number of thefts across the district.

A spokesman for the force said: “Vans are often targeted by thieves for the tools stored inside.

“If you have to leave tools in a van overnight, it's a good idea to mark them clearly with your name and address using paint pens and seal with a clear lacquer spray.

“Alternatively, you can use a variety of other property marking systems. Items that are clearly marked are less desirable and more difficult to sell on.

“Also consider using a lockable cabinet within your van to store tools and small cameras designed to record inside vehicles.

“You can also take photographs of items of value, make a note of the serial numbers and consider registering them online at a property register site.”

For more information visit essex.police.uk/cp.